Thiruvananthapuram, July 17 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the State stands in support of the flood-hit western European nations and requested the Malayalee community there to participate in the relief work.

He cited international media reports saying the worst- hit nations were Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland where around 120 people have died and hundreds gone missing.

Vijayan said the Malayalee community and the natives of Europe supported Kerala when it was ravaged by floods a few years ago.

Also, he referred to the visit of the Netherlands KingWilliam Alexander and Queen Maxima to the southern State of India during the disaster.

