Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI) The Alpasi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple passed through the Thiruvananthapuram International airport on Tuesday. The airport remained closed for that period as it has been the traditional route for the procession.

For the smooth movement of the procession, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport remained closed for five hours on Tuesday (November 1), i.e., from 4 pm to 9 pm.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1587475920188628992

As per the centuries-old rituals, the deities from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple are taken to the sea for a holy bath. As the route passes through the runway, the airport remains closed for that period as it has been the traditional route for the procession.

The airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional Arattu procession (Arattu- ritualistic bath of the deity). The domestic and international services were rescheduled for this period and updated timings were made available from the respective airlines.

This century-old Vishnu temple was traditionally managed by the temple's heirs, former Travancore ruler Marthanda Varma for more than 1,000 years.

During this procession, the idol of Lord Vishnu is carried to the Shankumugham Beach, which is just behind the airport in Thiruvananthapuram and on the occasion, the deity is given a 'holy dip' twice a year, even before the airport was established in 1932.

Before closing it for the bi-annual festival, the airport issues a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), as it takes place twice a year, first between March and April for the Panguni festival and then in October and November to celebrate Alphasy.

For the procession, the priests in Garuda Vahanas along with hundreds of people and four elephants decked with rich decorative coverings, carry Utsav Vigraha of deities Padmanabhaswamy, Narasimha Moorthy, and Krishna Swami and walk through this long runway to Shankumugham Beach.

After the dip in this beach, the idols will be taken back to the temple with the procession marked with traditional torches, marking the conclusion of this festival. (ANI)

