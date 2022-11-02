Surat, November 2: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against minors, a two-year-old girl was abducted from the road in the City Light area and raped inside the dumper cabin on Tuesday. As per the report published by the Times of India, the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, and the accused was arrested shortly after he kidnapped the toddler.

As per the report, the accused had kidnapped the minor at around 2 am from the City Light area where the toddler lives with her family under a flyover. The incident came to light when a young boy from the family woke up and raised an alarm on seeing the accused flee with the girl. his alerted the minor's parents who woke up listening to his cries and rushed to stop the accused. However, the accused had already fled from the spot. UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Neighbour in Indirapuram’s Kanawani Area; Accused Arrested.

The family started asking for help from vehicles passing by until a PCR van reached the location. The van took the parents and drove in the same direction that the truck had gone. The truck was spotted near GAIL Colony in Vesu. Bihar Shocker: Sub-Inspector Attempts to Rape Minor Girl Inside Police Station Premises in Gopalganj.

"The accused was with the minor in the truck's cabin when police opened the cabin door. The minor's mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth. Soon, the team shifted the minor to a hospital," reported media outlet, quoting a police officer as saying. A case has been registered against the accused, Balkishun, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

