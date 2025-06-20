Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): A woman has died by suicide after being subjected to a mob shaming, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Raseena.

Kannur City Police Commissioner P Nidhin Raj has confirmed that Raseena's suicide in Pinarayi, Kayalode was a result of mob shaming.

According to the Commissioner, this was clearly detailed in the suicide note recovered from Raseena's body, which also mentioned the names of the accused.

Based on this, three people have been arrested by Pinarayi Police, official added.

According to police, the mobile phone belonging to Raseena's male friend was also recovered from the accused.

Police clarified that the male friend, a native of Mayyil, is not an accused in the case and no complaint has been filed against him so far. "If a complaint is received, an investigation will follow."

"An inquiry is ongoing to determine if more people were involved in the mob trial that led to Raseena's death," police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

