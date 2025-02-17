Kochi (Kerala), Feb 17 (PTI) Investigations revealed on Monday that a sum of Rs 548 crore had been credited to 11 accounts linked to Anandhu Krishnan, the prime accused in the sensational fake CSR fund scam.

It was found that Rs 548 crore had been credited to 11 accounts linked to his firms, namely Social Bee Ventures LLP, Kadavantra, PCI Ponnurunni, and Grasroot, Kakkanadu in Kochi, from February 2023 to October 2024.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: UK Tourist Dies on Trek to Triund at Dharamshala in Kangra District.

In an application filed before a local court on Monday seeking his custody for interrogation, the Crime Branch team currently probing the case revealed this.

Additionally, Krishnan holds 21 bank accounts through which a staggering Rs 143.5 crore was received via multiple transactions, including Rs 60,000 each from 20,163 individuals and Rs 56,000 each from 40,035 individuals, the document said.

Also Read | KIIT Student Suicide: Nepal Girl Prakriti Lamsal's Death at KIIT University Sparks Protest; PM KP Sharma Oli 'Dispatches 2 Officers' to Counsel Students.

The money and vehicles, as promised, have not been distributed so far, it further stated.

The probe team sought his custody to conduct an inquiry into this matter and the cheating of several people across the state after offering laptops.

The Muvattupuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday granted the police two-day custody of Krishnan for further interrogation, considering the prosecution's application.

The court directed that the accused be produced by 5 pm on Wednesday following the questioning.

The Crime Branch had initially sought five days of custody, stating that further interrogation was necessary to determine the involvement of other accused, undisclosed financial transactions, and the utilisation of collected funds.

However, the defence opposed the request, arguing that Krishnan had already undergone five days of interrogation by the Muvattupuzha police and had no additional information to reveal.

Taking both arguments into account, the court granted two days of custody for further questioning.

The police have arrested Anandhu Krishnan, 26, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances and laptops at half price.

The police team estimates that the scam extends to over Rs 700 crore across the state.

Recently, the probe into 34 cases registered at various police stations across the state was handed over to the Crime Branch, considering the sensational nature of the scam and ensuring an effective investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)