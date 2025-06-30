New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condoled the death of eight people in an explosion at Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district and said the state government is working on war footing in carrying out rescue work.

The Congress chief extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of precious lives, following a chemical factory blast in Sangareddy district in Telangana. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured. We wish them a speedy recovery. The State Govt and authorities are working at a war footing in their rescue efforts and providing immediate medical and other assistance to the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

At least eight people were killed and 26 injured following explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district.

A police official said that the rescue operation is in progress.

V Satyanaryana, Inspector General, Multi Zone II, said, "There was a blast at Sigachi Pharma, a chemical production factory in Pasamailaram. The incident occurred around 8:15-9:35 am, and the police were informed. We reached the spot within 20 minutes. NDRF, SDF, and other rescue teams, along with 10 fire engines, arrived at the scene. So far, six dead bodies have been found, and two people died while undergoing treatment at Chanda Nagar."

"Eight people have died and 26 have been injured of which two or three persons are in serious condition. Government officials are providing all necessary medical facilities to them. There were 150 members in the shift, with 90 working in the blast area. Eight people have died, and 26 are injured. Firefighting are being carried out and the rescue operation is in progress," he added. (ANI)

