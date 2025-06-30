New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and said its president Mallikarjun Kharge has no real authority in the party as Gandhi family continues to hold the command.

This came after Kharge, while replying to media queries in Karnataka about some Congress leaders claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could be replaced, said it is up to party high command to decide on such matters.

"But unnecessarily, one should not create a problem," the Congress chief told reporters in Bengaluru.

Latching onto the Kharge's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress president has accepted that he is a "lame duck" president of the party and has no real authority.

"With Mallikarjun Kharge saying that the party high command will decide who will be the Congress' CM face in Karnataka, it becomes clear that he has no real authority," Bhandari said in a video message on X.

"Kharge is accepting that he is a lame duck president," he claimed.

Bhandari alleged that Kharge has been "sidelined" in the Congress "simply because he is a Dalit".

"The Gandhi-Vadra family's old model still rules: Family first, party next, nation last. Congress is the private entity of the Gandhi-Vadra family," the BJP spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday termed statements made by some leaders within the ruling Congress, indicating the chief minister change in the state, as personal opinion, and said one should not cross the "Lakshman Rekha" drawn by the party.

While speaking to reporters, he was responding to certain recent comments made by some party leaders, which led to speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year.

Congress MLA, H A Iqbal Hussain, has claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may get an opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the state in two-three months; while Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has indicated "revolutionary" political developments in the state after September.

