Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday heaped praises on teachers, saying it is a matter of great pride that despite the difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they ensured students do not suffer academically.

Due to COVID-19, everyone's lifestyle and daily routine changed drastically. Students and teachers were also affected, he said during a virtual event of the Rewari-based Indira Gandhi University.

"It is a matter of great pride that keeping aside the adverse effects of this crisis, teachers, through various online platforms, ensured that students do not suffer academically,” Khattar said.

The chief minister urged teachers to focus on the overall development of students and asked them to make education job-oriented.

Teachers should instill values in students so that they can become cultured and self-reliant, Khattar said as he shared his views on the topic of 'Role of teachers in Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

He said today when the world is witnessing an unprecedented situation due to the pandemic, teachers are on the frontline and are preparing students as nation builders of the future.

The main motto behind the idea of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) is that every citizen should give their pivotal contribution in nation building, Khattar said.

"Therefore, it is the role of teachers to prepare patriotic citizens who can give a valuable contribution in the development of the nation. We should move forward with this resolve that we have to take our country ahead on the path of progress and more we imbibe the spirit of culture and value among students, the more speedily we will move forward,” the chief minister said.

