Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday that 'Khelo Uttar Pradesh Centres', similar to Khelo India Centres, will be established in all districts by the Government of India.

The Chief Minister said that the funding for this initiative will be determined in collaboration with the Sports Department.

While speaking at a prize distribution programme for players at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the Chief Minister stated that the state government has already decided to appoint players who can dedicate their time after games as coaches at Khelo UP Centres with a fixed honorarium.

Emphasising the importance of having competent coaches at the block level, he expressed confidence that this approach would lead to further improvement in the performance of players at national and international events.

On this occasion, CM Yogi distributed prize money of Rs 62 crore to 189 outstanding players from Uttar Pradesh who won medals and participated in the 19th Asian Games 2022, the 4th Para Asian Games 2022, and the 37th National Games 2023.

Additionally, appointment letters were presented to seven medal-winning players for positions such as Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Youth Welfare Officer, Passenger, and Goods Tax Officer.

Highlighting the transformative changes in the sports environment over the past decade, Chief Minister Yogi remarked, "The state government has diligently worked towards realising the Prime Minister's vision, creating a new platform to channel the energy of the youth."

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's significant contribution to sports, he said that 16 per cent of the country's population resides in the state, and its athletes have secured an impressive 25 per cent of the medals in the Asian Games.

Acknowledging their achievements in the National Games, he expressed that this event has been organised to further enhance their skills.

"On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Diwas on January 24, we honoured all our personalities. On January 26, the Laxman Award and Rani Lakshmibai Award were presented to the personalities who performed brilliantly in sports at Raj Bhavan," he added.

Yogi remarked further and said, "Rs 62 crore was allocated to 189 players while appointment letters were presented to 7 players today. This exemplifies the positive impact of effective leadership. In the past, people had to pay bribes to get jobs, whereas today, the government not only provides employment but also financial support. Recognising distinguished individuals is a matter of national prestige, contributing to the restoration of our country's honour and glory."

The series of events, including Khelo India Khelo, Saansad Khel Pratiyogita, and Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh, were executed with grandeur.

The government has committed to building stadiums in every district, mini stadiums at each block level, and playgrounds and open gyms in every gram panchayat.

In addition, there are plans to increase incentives for sports and players. Uttar Pradesh stands out as the leading state in the country, having provided jobs to over 500 players through the issuance of appointment letters. These positions range from Deputy SP roles to recruitment in the police force.

Chief Minister Yogi emphasised the need for arrangements to support para players, stating, "We can also give appointments to these medal-winning players. These are our personalities, who, with their abilities, have increased the pride of the country and the state."

Addressing young players, CM Yogi highlighted the abundance of opportunities available and the government's commitment to honour and support those who bring good results.

The state government, he added, has not only increased resources but also raised incentive amounts, provided jobs, and enhanced various facilities, with a promise of continued efforts in this direction.

CM Yogi directed officials from the Sports Department to ensure that Asian Games medal winners visit sports colleges, sports hostels, and district-level programmes.

He stressed the importance of these athletes sharing their experiences to inspire budding players.

Assuring a continued commitment, he stated, "The double-engine government will continue to work with dedication to promote your interests."

Meanwhile, reflecting on Shri Ram Lalla's consecration in a divine temple in Ayodhya after five centuries, CM Yogi described it as a momentous occasion for India's pride.

The event was attended by Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Sports Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Advisor to the Chief Minister Avnish Awasthi, Principal Secretary Sports Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Transport L Venkateshwar Lu, Sports Secretary Suhas LY, and other officials. (ANI)

