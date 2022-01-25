Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Renowned classical vocalist Dr Parbha Atre of the Kirana Gharana was on Tuesday awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second highest civilian honour, which she dedicated to her parents, mentors and audience for their guidance and support.

Kirana Gharana is among the most renowned lineages of classical music in the country, among its doyens being Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi.

Speaking to reporters, Atre, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 and Padma Bhushan in 2002, said, "I am extremely happy for this recognition. I consider it as the blessings of my family members, friends and audience who supported me in my journey.”

“There was no tradition of classical music or any kind of singing in my home, but I got into it. Looks like it was some divine message. I chose a unique path in my field and the audience appreciated it and continued supporting me," she added.

She said putting a lot of thought in work brings one to a certain level of satisfaction.

"It makes you very happy when the audience notices your thought process behind the songs and compositions. I am thankful for receiving such support and acceptance," Atre said.

