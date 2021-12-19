Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Union minister of law and Justice Kiren Rijiju here on Sunday flagged off the Parliamentarian sports competition.

He said Indian players have brought the country recognition on international level.

He urged the players to maintain discipline and play with team spirit.

The Union minister administered oath to young players in a ceremony at the Mahamaya sports stadium.

Rijiju, a chief guest at the event, also flagged off a 400-meter race, said District magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Local MP General VK singh (retd), also present on the occasion, advised players to refrain from bad habits to achieve their goals in life.

The event is being organised under the MP sports Competition initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

