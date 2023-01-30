Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 29 (ANI): Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Sunday held 'Rail Roko' protest, stopping the movement of trains for three hours in Punjab from 12 noon to 3 pm at 15 different places in 12 districts demanding action against the culprits of the attack on the platform of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti on January 29, 2021 along with other demands.

The farmers alleged that their demands were not accepted and the promises made by the government were not fulfilled.

During the Delhi movement 2 years ago today, in Singhu, which is also known as Majhe Wala's stage, the stage of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab and under the leadership of local BJP leaders Aman Dabbas and Pradeep Khatri was attacked.

The attackers tore the tents of the women's camp, threw petrol bombs and set them on fire and instead of the attackers, the Delhi Police lathicharged the farmers, fired gas shells. But despite the availability of video evidence, no action has been taken against the accused. Hence a rail roko programme was organised on Sunday in protest, said Sarwan Singh Pandher and Gurbachan Singh Chaba, leaders of the organisation.

The organisation's leaders said that MSP Guarantee Act has not been implemented despite giving written assurance at the end of Delhi March.

"The demands were not implemented by the Centre, which is a gross betrayal of the countrymen, today's signal train roko movement demands that work on it be started at the earliest. The leaders said that the police cases against agricultural laborers in Delhi and across the country during the Delhi Morcha were not withdrawn. Today's Morcha demanded that all the cases be withdrawn at the earliest and the tools seized on 26 January to be returned. (ANI)

