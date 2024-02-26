India News | KIUG Ashtalakshmi: Chandigarh University's Vikash Creates New Meet Record in 1500m; Gurvinder, Sudeshna as Fastest Athletes

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Chandigarh University's Vikash registered a new Games record in men's 1500m while his University-mate Gurvinder Singh and Shivaji University's Sudeshna Shivshankar were crowned the fastest male and female athletes of the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, at the Indira Gandhi stadium here on Sunday.

Vikash ran a composed 1500m race to stop the clock at 3:50.70s to take the gold with Adarsh Gopi of University of Calicut coming home with a time of 3:51.34s to win the silver medal.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Nine Killed As Speeding SUV Rams Into Several Vehicles on National Highway in Kaimur; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Both the runners improved on the previous meet record of 3:51.61s set by Yoonus Shah of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule University, Bareilly last year in Lucknow.

The bronze went to Anand Krishna K of Mahatma Gandhi University with a time of 3:56.67s.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court To Deliver Verdict on Plea Against Prayers at Gyanvapi's Vyas Tehkhana on February 26.

Earlier, Chandigarh University's Gurvinder Singh retained his men's 100m title while Sudeshna Shivshankar of Shivaji University improved on the colour of her women's 100m medal from the last edition.

Gurvinder was quick off the blocks and kept extending his lead over his nearest competitors to stop the clock at 10.54s to clinch the gold medal, ahead of Ajith John (11.22s) of University of Calicut. Adarsh Bhure of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj University took the bronze with a timing of 12.39s.

In the women's 100m final, Sudeshna, who had won a silver last year, started slow but gathered pace by the 30m mark and pushed ahead to clinch the gold with a time of 12.01s. Kusum Thakur of Himachal Pradesh University took the silver with a time of 12.22s while Bharthiar University's Pavithra R bagged the bronze with a time of 12.35s.

Later, Yashvir Singh of Chandigarh University dominated the men's javelin event to help the table toppers extend their lead further. Yashvir registered his best throw of 75.66m in his sixth and final attempt with Punjabi University's Sagar took home the silver with a throw of 71.15s.

Amit Kumar Yadav of Guru Nanak Dev University clinched the bronze with a throw of 68.69s.

Chandigarh University continued to top the standings with 19 gold, 13 silver 14