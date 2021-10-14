Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): A Durga puja pandal in Kolkata's Salt Lake has been designed on the theme of an old English castle.

However, the idol of Goddess Durga is decorated traditionally at the FD Block Durga Puja pandal.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

Devotees who visited Pandal to offer their prayer on 'Durga Ashtami' said they are following all the COVID-19 norms and enjoying the festivals to the fullest.

Speaking to ANI, Sahil Gupta, a devotee said, "We have been taken all the precursory measures like mask, sanitiser and maintaining the social distancing. We are enjoying the festivals with full zest and zeal."

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

Another devotee, Sanjuka Mondal also said, "As the Durga Puja festival comes once in a year, Bengalese can't just let it go without celebration. We are following all the COVID-19 norms and enjoying the festivals."

The festival season has commenced with Navratri and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)