Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a transformer located on Topsia road, which later spread to an adjacent plastic godown, officials informed on Friday.

Officials, however, informed that there no casualties in the incident so far.

Also Read | Eid Ul-Fitr 2023 Date in India Announced After Shawwal Crescent Moon Sighted.

A total of 8 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire.

The situation is under control, stated officials.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Dedicates 20 More Public Mines in Five Districts.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1649430817507102720?s=20

"Today, around 18:20 hrs, a fire broke out in a transformer at a Topsia Road in Tiljala police station area. The fire was controlled with the help of 8 fire tenders," a fire official said.

Earlier, as many as 22 people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast on Thursday at a residential house in Kolkata, police said.

"22 people were injured in a fire incident in a residential building located in the Bichali Ghat area of Kolkata, on Thursday. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a cylinder blast," a police officer said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)