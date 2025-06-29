Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): A four-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) constituted by party National President JP Nadda will visit Kolkata on Monday to investigate the recent alleged gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, aiming to assess the law and order situation in West Bengal.

The committee, formed on June 28, includes former Union Minister and ex-police officer, Mumbai, Satpal Singh; Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union Minister; Biplab Kumar Deb, Member of Lok Sabha; and Manan Kumar Mishra, Rajya Sabha Member.

The panel is tasked with visiting the incident site and submitting its probe report to Nadda.

The party had strongly condemned the crime and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident.

Earlier today, West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its handling of the case, alleging that the incident reflected deep-rooted issues of political interference, institutional failure, and police negligence.

Adhikari claimed that the security personnel on the college campus, who failed to prevent the incident, were appointed not on merit but because of their allegiance to the ruling party. He also expressed scepticism over the arrests made so far, stating that the case was receiving temporary media attention but would eventually fade from public discourse.

"They (security guards) will not help (the students), because they are from the TMC... They did not get the job because they did not pass any exam. They got a job because they are party cadre... Nothing is going to happen (if four people are arrested). There is media hype right now. After 15-20 days, everything will be silent... If the police have recovered any footage, that would also mean nothing because the police are responsible. All the police were in Digha. No one was here. The police were working to arrest the Opposition leaders," he stated. (ANI)

