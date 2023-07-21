A large crowd has gathered near Tipu Sultan Masjidis to observe its annual 'Shahid Diwas' (ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): A large crowd of Trinamool supporters gathered near the Tipu Sultan mosque in Kolkata for 'Shahid Divas'.

The event, held on July 21 every year, commemorates 13 protesting Youth Congress workers, were shot dead allegedly by the police under the Left Front regime in 1993.

Party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister, who was then a firebrand Youth Congress leader, was leading the rally which was allegedly fired upon.

Chief Minister Banerjee will make the keynote address at the rally.

Earlier, TMC workers from Asansol converged on Esplanade for the July 21 gathering.

"We are here to commerate the martyrs on Shahid Diwas. However, we don't know much about the significance of the day," a Trinamool worker said.

TMC workers at Dhantala, in the Ranaghat subdivision of Nadia district, also left Sainthia to attend the Shahid Diwas rally. (ANI)

