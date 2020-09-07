Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was killed in south Kolkata's Gariahat area on Monday when he got into a scuffle with his friend over a game, police said.

The incident happened in the Dover Terrace area around 12.45 pm when the two boys were playing, they said.

Also Read | Prabhas, Top Telugu Actor, Adopts 1,650 Acres of Reserve Forest Near Hyderabad.

The others present there tried to stop the two boys as the scuffle broke out but suddenly one of them pushed the other, a senior officer said.

"The boy fell down and lost consciousness. When taken to a nearby hospital he was declared brought dead," he said.

Also Read | Indian Army Returns 13 Yaks, 4 Calves to China After They Crossed LAC and Entered Arunachal Pradesh.

Both of them live in the slum in the area, police said.

The accused has been detained, they said.

The officer said that they are waiting for the post mortem report and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)