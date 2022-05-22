Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 22 (ANI): After he was booked by the state police, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran on Saturday alleged that the police were acting out of vendetta.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The police are not registering cases on the basis of crime, but as part of politics."

The Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan also said that the case against Sudhakaran was invalid.

"The case is wrong. If the case (against Sudhakaran) is registered, a number of cases would also be registered against the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leaders.

Sudhakaran was booked under IPC section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot--if rioting be committed--if not committed) by the Palarivattom Police on Thursday, for making "highly reprehensible" comments over the state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While addressing the media persons on Tuesday, the KPCC chief had used the slang "the dog with a broken chain" for Vijayan. (ANI)

