Ramban, May 22: A compensation of Rs 16 lakhs each will be given by the construction company to the family of those who died after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel collapsed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Ramban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mussarat Islam informed on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has also announced 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund. Speaking to ANI, Islam said, "As per LG Manoj Sinha's directions, a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs each shall be given by the construction company to those who died in the tunnel landslide on NH44. LG also announced Rs 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund." Meanwhile, the death toll reached 10 in the incident. Ramban Tunnel Collapse: Bodies of All 10 Trapped Workers Recovered From Collapsed Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All 10 bodies are recovered and families have been informed. Five of 10 bodies are from West Bengal. This operation is complete. Bodies shifted to hospital," the Deputy Commissioner said. A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night.

