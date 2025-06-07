Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) held a key meeting on Friday to decide the next course of action following the stampede incident outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The meeting was being chaired by KSCA President Raghuram Bhat.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations from their posts, taking "moral responsibility" for the stampede that took place near M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

This was ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's felicitation after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a tight final on Tuesday.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the resignation has been submitted to the president of the board, Raghuram Bhat. Also in Bengaluru, CID officials paid a visit to KSCA office, with the state government having ordered a CID probe into the stampede case.

Apart from this, a government letter surfaced revealing that the Karnataka government had granted written permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to hold an event at Vidhana Soudha to celebrate RCB's victory.

The letter, dated June 4, was a swift response to KSCA's request, which the government approved by applying 19 conditions, as a huge crowd was expected in the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Among the top concerns mentioned in the approval letter is the safety of the iconic Vidhana Soudha premises.

"Due to the large crowd that will gather during this event, precautions should be taken to ensure that no damage is done to the Grand Steps, statues, roads, or parks. You must be willing to cover the full repair or cost if any kind of disaster occurs," mentions the letter.

The other key conditions included, "The program should be conducted without disrupting the traffic system. Action will be taken in this regard in coordination with the Police Department. The program should be conducted in a manner that does not interfere with office work. Keeping the event venue clean. Plastic bottles and items are strictly prohibited."

Apart from this, the event management company arranging the breakfast was asked to pay an advance security deposit of Rs 10,000, which was refundable, and a non-refundable Rs 10,000 fee.

Meanwhile, a sessions Court in Bengaluru on Friday remanded four individuals, including senior Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) official Nikhil Sosale and three event managers, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the Cubbon Park Police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of June 6 (Friday). (ANI)

