Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) will join hands with Kudumbasree and other agencies to provide free laptops to all financially weak families to "bridge the digital divide in the state", said Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday.

He said that with the launch of 'K Fone' in December, the government aims to provide free internet to all financially weak families by the end of the same month.

"By December with the launch of 'K Fone', the state government aims to provide free internet to all financially weak families. There is a need for all students to have laptops, considering the COVID-19 situation. Kerala government is launching this scheme which will be implemented by KSFE (Kerala State Financial Enterprises). This will bridge the digital divide in Kerala," he said.

Isaac said that KSFE would launch a chitty scheme for Rs 15,000 in which members would have to remit Rs 500 per month.

"A total of 40 lakh Kudumbasree workers can join the scheme in KSFE. After three months, by paying Rs 500 monthly installment, they will be provided with a laptop. Payment can be made in installment for 30 months. Members who do not need a laptop can join it too," he said. (ANI)

