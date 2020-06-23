Putting all tumours to an end, OnePlus has officially confirmed that it is working on an affordable range of smartphones. The company also revealed that these budget-oriented phones will be launched initially in India & Europe. This development was confirmed by OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau through a forum post on the OnePlus Community site. Interestingly, an Instagram account has also been created by the company with username - 'OnePlusLiteZThing' that confirms the smartphone will make its debut next month. OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone Likely To Be Called 'Nord By OnePlus': Report.

For six years, OnePlus has mostly focused on making one, beautifully crafted smartphone series. Now, it’s time we added something more to that. https://t.co/sMiHFRv3Rc — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 23, 2020

Notably, Lau didn't reveal any details about the launch of the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord. But, the increasing number of rumours and speculations along with the newly created Instagram account hints that it is likely to be the OnePlus Z smartphone.

OnePlus CEO said in a post that, “As we have always done when we try something new, we are going to start relatively small with this new product line by first introducing it in Europe and India.” He further mentioned that “But don't worry, we're also looking to bring more affordable smartphones to North America in the near future as well.”

OnePlusLiteZThings Instagram Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Moreover, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will have a new product team which will be led by Paul Yu. He is currently the head of the Mobile Development Department. Talking about the new Instagram account, it is currently a private account with a total of four posts. The latest post on the platform shows Morse code which translates to 'July'. The other two posts hint at the new beginning that the Lau has already mentioned in his recent tweet. This signifies that the new OnePlus Nord budget smartphone series will debut in July.

Every story has a beginning. And this one starts somewhere on Instagram 😉 — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 23, 2020

If the market rumours are to be believed, OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is expected to be launched on July 10, 2020. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same. So, it is safe to take all these speculations with a pinch of salt.

