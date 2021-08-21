A visual of gun firing by followers of the political leaders at Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Yadgir (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): Karnataka Police has suspended three constables for not taking action after gunshots were fired during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba.

Yadgir Superintendent of Police (SP) Vedmurthy told ANI that the three constables were suspended on Thursday for not acting legally after being present at the celebratory rally.

Also Read | Meet Brxce Wvyne, Taking Over the World of Music and Business as a True-Blue Professional.

"Veeresh, Santhosh, and Mehboob from Yadgir rural police station were suspended on August 19 for not acting legally after being at present at the spot. Gunshots were fired by the supporters and followers of former minister Baburao Chinchansur. Thus, I have ordered for enquiry into the case," he said.

Video footage from the event that took place on August 18, shows supporters of the two leaders holding guns in the air and firing.

Also Read | India Records 34,457 New COVID-19 Cases, 375 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

In another frame, Chinchansur can be seen holding the gun along with his followers.

Explaining his stance, the former minister has said that shooting is the tradition in some villages while welcoming. Also, gunshots would be fired in marriages and in deaths, he added.

The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the Opposition.

The yatra seeks to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)