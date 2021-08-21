Rising above the many challenges in his life, Brxce Wvyne created a flourishing career for himself as a musical artist and an entrepreneur.

The success stories that we hear today about professionals across fields go ahead in instilling more hope, faith, and belief, ultimately inspiring us in ways more than one. Some stories do make an impact on us deeply and make us believe in the power of passion and determination. One such story is of a passionate man named Derek Harvey, rising MC and business mogul, now known as Brxce Wvyne.

Brxce Wvyne's childhood and growing up years were not similar to any other kid from the neighbourhood. He faced many challenges and was also indoctrinated in the gang lifestyle. However, instead of getting entangled in those negative influences, where he grew up with a mother who was an addict and father in and out of jail in the streets of Watts, Inglewood, and Compton, Brxce took bold decisions and determinedly hustled to make the big move to come out of all that that held him back in life.

He describes himself as a hustler, which has what helped him turn his life from being a street boy to becoming a shining example for many other youngsters. Making every possible effort with a relentless drive and the pure intention to create a much better life for himself, Brxce developed skills and enhanced his knowledge and dived deep into the world of business to start anew. Entering the fashion and media world, he has been rising ever since. Brxce Wvyne serves as the CEO and founder along with his business partner of the clothing brand named "Trapwoodz", which is making a lot of noise already and is soon going to be seen in malls and retail shops across America. Decoding the name of his brand Trapwoodz, Brxce says that TRAP stands for "Take Risk and Prosper".

Going further, this businessman stepped foot into the music and media space as well. Learning how the industry works, he went ahead in founding his own media company named "Shooterz Media" for shooting content straight out of his Gotham City DTLA headquarters.

He has come a long way and has been rising as a musical artist and an entrepreneur, looking to market his music to bigger platforms. Brxce Wvyne has shown what a positive mental attitude and the genuine quest to change life positively can do to a person, becoming an inspiration to many others through his journey in ways more than one.