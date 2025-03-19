Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KTR on Wednesday slammed the Congress government's latest state budget, and called it a complete betrayal of Telangana's people who are left with "zero gains," as per a release.

He described it as a mirror reflecting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's inefficiency, incompetence, and administrative failure and accused the government of drowning the hopes of four crore people who trusted and voted for them.

KTR criticized Congress for puncturing the 'wheel of progress' built over a decade under BRS rule and alleged that their sole focus was sending "bags of money" to Delhi rather than fulfilling promises made to Telangana.

The BRS Working President labelled the budget as a "40 per cent commission budget" that prioritized political greed over people's welfare and vowed that BRS would fiercely oppose this "anti-people budget."

Further, KTR pointed out that the much-hyped six guarantees, promised within 100 days, had been reduced to nothing, "After Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's hour-and-a-half speech, it became clear that these guarantees were a hollow chant of "Govinda Govinda."

The Congress, he said, buried its own affidavit--once equated to the Bhagavad Gita--after winning votes with false promises.

"Telangana's poor, women, farmers, and elderly awaited the budget with hope, but the promised Rs 2,500 monthly for women under Mahalakshmi, Rs 4,000 pensions for the elderly, and "tula of gold" remain unmentioned which left these groups shocked and disappointed," he said.

According to KTR, while the BRS government borrowed Rs 4.17 lakh crore over 10 years, Congress amassed Rs 1.6 lakh crore in just one year, with no new projects or schemes to justify it.

KTR further mocked the Congress' "trillion-dollar economy" claim and said that they don't even know how many zeros that entailed, yet seem set on a "trillion-dollar debt."

He blamed Revanth Reddy's negative policies and politics for a drop of Rs 73,000 crore in the state revenue and questioned why Bhatti Vikramarka's "realistic budget" failed to meet expectations when the CM himself admitted to this shortfall.

KTR also accused Congress of backstabbing every section of society.

"Over 100 auto drivers committed suicide due to the free bus scheme, yet the promised Auto Drivers' Welfare Board was absent from the budget, leaving eight lakh auto drivers statewide in distress," KTR mentioned.

"Rahul Gandhi's assurances of a board for gig workers like Swiggy and Zomato employees and two lakh jobs in the first year remain unfulfilled, with unemployed youth laughing at the government's claims of issuing appointment letters for BRS-era notifications," he said.

"Weavers, who got Rs 1,200 crore under KCR, have been slashed to Rs 370 crore. Government employees, promised more than KCR's 73 per cent fitment, found no mention of PRC or five pending DAs," KTR added.

KTR further alleged that farmers' loan waivers were incomplete, with Congress dodging BRS's challenge to prove 100 per cent implementation in a single village.

"The Rs 12,000 aid for farm labourers was another broken promise, despite claims of starting it. KTR challenged them (BRS) to show one village where it had been delivered and said he was ready for any punishment if proven wrong," he claimed

"Marginalized communities had been cheated too. The caste census underrepresented BCs, while promises of sheep for Yadavs, 25 per cent reservation in wine shops for Gouds, and Rs 12 lakh under Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam for Dalits were ignored," KTR stated.

KTR also alleged that Congress's priority was "Moosi lootification" --to funnel funds to Delhi, escalating from a 20 per cent to a 40 per cent commission regime.

He claimed they (BRS) planned to distribute Rs 6,000 crore to Congress workers like "jaggery and dal," but warned that the people wouldn't tolerate Telangana's wealth being handed over.

"This isn't youth development; it's Telangana's destruction. While farmers commit suicide, the government shamelessly organizes beauty contests and brags about it in the budget," he said.

The BRS leader called this a budget that buried welfare and erased development's address.

KTR quipped, "If a lizard ripens, it becomes a chameleon; if a chameleon ripens, it becomes Revanth Reddy."

He warned that Congress was more dangerous than the deadly Covid-19, and left no power supply or progress in its wake.

The BRS has demanded accountability and a shift from Delhi-centric corruption to addressing Telangana's real needs. (ANI)

