Hyderabad/Coimbatore [India] October 4 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao will be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the 10th FMAE National Student Motorsports Competition 2025, to be held on October 11 at Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore, a release said.

Organised by the Fraternity of Mechanical and Automotive Engineers (FMAE), the event will showcase engineering talent from 101 colleges across India, with over 70 student teams and more than 1,300 young engineers participating. Students will present self-built vehicles and innovations, evaluated by a jury of 25 leading automotive experts.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Filings Under Scanner: TCS, Cognizant, Apple, Microsoft and Others Questioned by US Senators Charles Grassley and Richard Durbin Amid Tech Layoffs.

FMAE, in its invitation, lauded KTR's role in bringing Formula E to Hyderabad, which placed Telangana on the global motorsport map. His leadership in promoting sustainable mobility, advanced manufacturing, and innovation ecosystems has inspired thousands of young engineers nationwide.

The competition is regarded as one of India's premier student-driven engineering platforms, bridging the gap between industry and academia while positioning the country as a hub for futuristic automotive technologies.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 4, 2025: Gold Prices Dip Slightly After Days of Record Highs, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao (KTR) has been formally invited to attend TALHospitals HealthFest 2025 as a Guest of Honour.

According to a statement, the event is scheduled to take place on October 24 at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

The organisers recognised his leadership in technology-driven governance, innovation-led development, and policy-making in Telangana, which will provide valuable perspectives to the global audience.

According to the statement, HealthFest 2025 is a global platform that brings together healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators, and changemakers to reimagine the future of healthcare. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)