India News | Kumaraswamy Can't Survive Politically Without Criticising Congress: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15(ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit back at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over his criticism of the Bidadi township project, saying "criticising us is essential for Kumaraswamy's political survival."

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "If Kumaraswamy does not criticise us, he cannot survive politically. We do good work, and he opposes it. We are only continuing the project that he himself started. I will fix a date and time to go speak with the farmers."

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On possible opposition from farmers, he said, "Farmers might hit me a couple of times. So what? They might tear my clothes, throw stones, or raise slogans against me. Should I be afraid of all that? What matters is their future, their children's future, and the future of their properties. Not today, but 20 years from now, the people of Bidadi and South Bengaluru will remember me."

He questioned Kumaraswamy's record: "Couldn't Kumaraswamy himself have de-notified this project's land? Why didn't he? I am not ready to de-notify it. He knows very well what he went through after de-notifying land. Yediyurappa knows it, and so do I."

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Blaming the Centre for inflation, Shivakumar said, "Price rise is Modi's contribution. He has not maintained good relations with other nations. Modi has failed to handle the international crisis. That is why he is now asking people to save electricity and avoid using petrol."

"How can one live a daily life without using fuel? Many have reduced their convoy vehicles. That is possible. But how can ordinary people stop travelling? Don't people need to travel to make a living? He has asked people not to buy gold. How is that possible? Married women need a mangalsutra. In such circumstances, how can one be asked not to buy gold?"

Congratulating newly elected Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan, he said, "There are many senior and deserving leaders in the party. The party high command has given the opportunity to Satheesan. I sincerely wish him well. We will work in accordance with the aspirations of the people."

On the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka, he said, "We are aware of this. Party leaders have been informed. All parties are doing this work. BJP, Janata Dal -- everyone is working to protect their votes."

Shivakumar said the government has launched 'Bhoo Guarantee' as its sixth guarantee. "We have launched 'Bhoo Guarantee' to ensure ordinary people's properties are provided with proper documentation. We have arranged for e-Khatas to be delivered to people's doorsteps. We are facilitating the conversion of B-Khata to A-Khata as well," he said.

On banners put up in the city, he said, "I had warned that banners should not be put up, or cases would be filed. Even so, supporters put them up out of admiration. I have personally instructed many people and had banners removed. About 50 banners have been taken down. Putting them up is wrong. I have also instructed the Corporation to remove them immediately. BJP leaders have also put up banners for their leaders' visits, and those will be removed too."

"No matter how strict the rules, we are unable to stop this. This is not right. Please keep Bengaluru clean. Outside the city limits, in rural areas, I won't object. But not in the city," he added.

"I had said I did not want birthday celebrations. Last night, fans, workers, leaders, and ministers were waiting to wish me. I cannot refuse their love, trust, and blessings," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)