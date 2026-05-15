PM Narendra Modi Meets UAE President MBZ, Signs Key MoUs on Defence, Energy Cooperation and USD 5 Billion Investment

New Delhi, May 15: India and the United Arab Emirates signed key agreements, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, on a framework for the bilateral strategic defence partnership, the supply of LPG and strategic petroleum reserves, and an investment to the tune of $5 billion US dollars in Indian Infrastructure and RBL Bank and Samman Capital. An agreement was also signed for setting up a ship repair cluster at Vadinar.

Speaking during delegation-level talks in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the UAE in every situation, and it will continue to do so. For the restoration of peace and stability, India will extend all possible cooperation.” He said it was important that the Strait of Hormuz remains “free and open” and added that international laws must be respected. The Prime Minister thanked UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for strengthening the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership and said bilateral cooperation had gained greater importance in the current global situation. PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives F-16 Escort As He Arrives on Five-Nation Tour (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi With UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The friendship between India and UAE is very strong! Our nations will keep working together with the aim of building a better future for our planet.@MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/TzjU63GFll — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2026

PM Modi said both sides had agreed during the UAE President’s January visit to India to qualitatively upgrade relations and had already made significant progress in a short span. "I extend heartfelt gratitude to you for taking our comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights. During your visit to India in January, we agreed to qualitatively upgrade our relations.

Even in such a small duration, we have made significant progress in all matters. In the kind of situation we have at hand today, the importance of India-UAE strategic cooperation has vastly increased. In the time to come, we will go ahead together in every area,” he observed. PM Modi said the impact of the conflict in West Asia was being felt globally and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the best way to resolve issues. The Prime Minister arrived in the UAE earlier in the day and received a ceremonial welcome. PM Narendra Modi to Visit UAE Today, Kick Off Five-Nation Tour to Focus on Energy Security and Trade Partnerships.

Later, he held bilateral talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, popularly known as MBZ. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. The visit aims to deepen India’s strategic and economic partnerships across key sectors, including energy, defence, technology, green transition and trade.

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