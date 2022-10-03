Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said Monday that the reported comments by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on economic inequality, poverty and unemployment raise "big questions" over claims of "achhe din".

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka chief minister also said that malnutrition is rampant across the country and hundreds and lakhs of villages have no drinking water.

Criticising the BJP, Kumaraswamy shared an image of the news report about Hosabale's comments.

"One doesn't require special expertise to say who have flourished, who have lost everything in the last 7 years of @BJP4India rule. Hosabale himself has said that 20 crore people are below the poverty line & 4 crore youth is unemployed. Then who became rich in the last 7 years?!" he asked.

He claimed that 23 crore people are earning less than Rs 375 per day while "one industrialist is making Rs 42 crore per hour & Rs 6,000 crore per week".

"This is India's present picture. What is more shocking than one person holding 20% of the country's wealth? This is Hosabale's question," Kumaraswamy said.

He warned the increasing economic inequality in the country could lead to a "bigger rage".

"Don't be surprised if an increasing economic inequality leads to bigger rage. The country getting caught in the web of 'corporate world' is not a good sign for India's future. People's frustration & impatience is increasing day by day," he said, adding, "It is time that @BJP4India woke up."

"In the year of Amrit Mahotsav of country's Independence, there is a black dot of economic inequality in India. Is it not a national shame that there are people struggling for one meal a day? I am shocked by the statistics provided by Hosabale," he said.

Hosabale reportedly made the comments at a programme organised by the RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch as part of its "Swabalambi Bharat Abhiyan". (ANI)

