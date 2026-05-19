India News | Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa, Husband Move MP High Court Against Cancellation of Birth Certificate

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Kumbh Mela fame Monalisa Bhosle and her husband on Tuesday filed a petition challenging the cancellation of her birth certificate and seeking an independent inquiry and fair investigation into the criminal conspiracy, forgery of government records, submission of forged documents and communal incitement before the court and authorities.

The petition was filed at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore.

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Monalisa Bhosle, who went viral due to her facial features during the MahaKumbh Mela last year, got married to a man named Farman, who belonged to a minority religion.

They have been granted protection by the Keralam High Court after they approached it for protection. However, an FIR was registered by her father in Madhya Pradesh.

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A petition has been moved by advocates BL Nagar, Subhash Chandran KR and Anirudh KP, who stated that Bhosale and her husband, both being adults of sound mind and free volition, developed a relationship during the shooting of the Malayalam film "Nagamma".

Thereafter, her father sought to compel her to return to Madhya Pradesh and enter into an arranged marriage with her cousin.

In the face of such coercion and threats, she approached the Thampanoor Police Station on March 11 and lodged a complaint against her father.

Upon verification of her documents, the police authorities duly confirmed that she was an adult and informed that, being an adult, she was entitled to marry a person of her own choice, as stated in the plea.

Consequently, on March 11, the couple solemnised their marriage at Arumanoor Nainar Deva Temple in Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, of their own free will. The marriage was later registered before the Poovar Grama Panchayat under the Kerala Registration of Marriage (Common) Rules, 2008, the plea read.

The petition further stated that the Petitioner is an adult woman and a film actress, who became an adult on January 1, 2026, and that her date of birth is consistently reflected in official records, including her birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID card.

It is further stated that the said documents were independently verified by the Keralam Police at Thampanoor Police Station on March 11, 2026, through official government portals in the presence of her father, who raised no objection whatsoever to the authenticity of the documents.

The petitioner has stated that pursuant to the registration of the FIR at Maheshwar Police Station, District Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, police officials from the state of Madhya Pradesh have repeatedly travelled to the state of Keralam purportedly in connection with the investigation of the FIR.

The conduct of the said police officials has caused grave apprehension and fear to the Petitioners and persons closely associated with them. The Petitioners stated that the investigating officials have been making repeated inquiries, visits and interventions in a manner which has resulted in intimidation and harassment of the Petitioners.

It is also stated that the Petitioners are currently under constant apprehension of coercive action, illegal detention, harassment and interference with their personal liberty. Owing to the continuing threats, intimidation and hostile circumstances, the Petitioners have been constrained to frequently changing their place of residence within the State of Keralam and are unable to peacefully reside or carry on their professional and personal lives.

It is alleged that her birth certificate was cancelled maliciously on the government portal, without notice, without authority, and post-marriage, which itself is an offence, constituting forgery of a public record, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with government documents. The cancellation is a step in the same conspiracy that produced the FIR.

Secondly, it is also said that the FIR is based entirely on a forged and fabricated birth certificate manufactured by the conspirators in order to falsely project Petitioner Monalisa Bhosale as a minor. The foundational document underlying the FIR has been established to be a forgery, as the genuine documents, verified by the Keralam Police on official government portals, irrefutably establish her Date of Birth as January 1, 2008.

It is also stated that she is an adult and her marriage to Petitioner Farman is entirely voluntary and legally valid. Since she is a major who, of her own free will, married Petitioner Farman, no offence of kidnapping, abduction or any allied offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 is attracted. No cognizable offence is therefore made out against Petitioner Farman, and the FIR is liable to be quashed on this ground alone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)