Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) In the backdrop of the Maha Kumbh stampede in which at least four people from West Bengal were killed and several others were missing, the state government on Saturday issued a helpline number for those visiting Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from the state for a holy dip, a senior official said.

The help desk, managed by the state disaster management and civil defence department through a control room, was constituted to assist people in any form of emergency 24x7, he said.

Also Read | NATA Exam 2025: Registration for National Aptitude Test in Architecture Examination To Begin on February 3 at nata.in, Check Exam Dates and Know Steps To Apply.

"Many pilgrims are going to Maha Kumbh Mela from the state. For their assistance and to cater to any emergencies, the Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence has operationalised a 24x7 control room with the helpline number (033) 2214-3526 and toll-free number 1070," he added.

At least four pilgrims from West Bengal have been confirmed dead and nine others from the state remain missing in a stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: 1 Crore Middle-Income Taxpayers To Be out of Tax Net With Raised Exemption Limit, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)