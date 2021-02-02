Kurukshetra (Har), Feb 2 (PTI) Many students of Kurukshetra University here on Tuesday took out a five km-long tractor march in support of farmers agitation against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Several other youngsters, many of them farmers, were also part of the march from Theme park to GT road at Pipli, under the leadership of student leader Vikas Bilahi.

Bilahi said they took out the march to galvanise more public support for the farmers.

“We have called upon students across Haryana to extend their full support to the farmers agitating against the new farm laws,” he told reporters.

He said it is condemnable that attempts are being made by some to brand the farmers as “anti-nationals”.

The Kurukshetra University student leader also appealed to youths and farmers to reach Delhi borders in large numbers to support the agitation.

During the march, the youths raised slogans in favour of the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than two months, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the Centre has maintained that the laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

