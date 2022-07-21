New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Thursday welcomed Lt Governor V K Saxena's decision to return a file on Arvind Kejriwal's proposed Singapore visit and asked the chief minister to focus on solving problems in the city instead of "politicising" the issue.

Kejriwal has been invited by the Singapore government to attend a conference to be held in the first week of August. But Lt Governor of Delhi has returned his request, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a "bad precedent".

Lt Governor Saxena advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said on Thursday.

The L-G has taken a constitutionally and factually correct decision. It's a welcome move, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

"Instead of politicising the issue of attending the mayors' meet in Singapore, Kejriwal should focus on resolving Delhi's problems," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asked, “Why was Kejriwal so eager to attend a mayors' conference in Singapore?"

"When the chief minister got an invitation to participate in this conference, he should have sent this to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) because only the mayor can participate in it," he said.

Since at present Delhi has no mayor and a special officer is handling the work of the corporation, he along with the municipal commissioner should have attended the Singapore event, Bhiduri said.

"They could have explained how the MCD overcomes the challenges in the city. Instead of doing so, Kejriwal decided to attend the summit himself which was unfair and meaningless," he said.

Adesh Gupta said the conference in Singapore is for mayors of various cities in the world and there is no logic behind Kejriwal's insistence to go there.

"Going to Singapore is just an excuse because Kejriwal is focused on publicity. Instead of the chief minister wanting to go abroad, the AAP government should focus on resolving the plethora of problems Delhi faces," Gupta said.

He alleged that Kejriwal, in his eight years tenure as chief minister, never tried to meet people and solve their issues.

He is only interested in going abroad and is eager to present his "so-called Delhi model", whereas in actuality nothing has been done, the Delhi BJP president alleged.

The fact is the Kejriwal government "crippled" the erstwhile municipal corporations in Delhi by holding back their dues, he alleged, adding the Centre decided to unify all the three corporations so that developmental activities “stalled due to paucity of funds” could be carried out smoothly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)