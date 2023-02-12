New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been appointed as the next Governor of the poll-bound state of Nagaland, a press communique from the President's Secretariat stated on Sunday. The President of India made new appointments of thirteen Governors on February 12.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan also stated that the President of India has accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Shri Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt Governor of Ladakh.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Sharp Shooter of Chhota Shakeel Gang Shown Absconding for 20 Years Found in Jail As Undertrial in Another Case.

Ganesan was appointed as the Governor of Manipur in August 2021. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the present Governor of Chhattisgarh, will replace him, the press communique said.

He has also served as the Governor of West Bengal (Additional Charge) from July 18 to November 17, 2022.

Also Read | Earthquake in India? Micro Tremors Preventing Large-Scale Event in India but Country Prepared for Any Eventuality, Say Experts.

While the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the Governor of Assam, Shiv Pratap Shukla and CP Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Governors of Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand respectively.

On the other hand Biswa Bhusan Harichandran, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, it said.

He will be replaced by Retired Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer of the Supreme Court. He retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 4, 2023.

Justice Nazeer was part of many landmark judgments including the Triple Talaq case, the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute case, the demonetisation case and a judgement which held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)