New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the passage of three labour code bills by the Parliament and asserted that these legislations are futuristic and will accelerate economic growth.

"Long due and much-awaited Labour reforms have been passed by Parliament. The reforms will ensure the well-being of our industrious workers and give a boost to economic growth. They are also shining examples of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"The Labour reforms will ensure 'Ease of Doing Business'. These are futuristic legislations to empower enterprises by reducing compliance, red-tapism and 'Inspector Raj'. The reforms also seek to harness the power of technology for the betterment of the workers and industry both," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that that the reforms will contribute to a better working environment which will accelerate the pace of economic growth.

"The new Labour code universalises minimum wages and timely payment of wages and gives priority to the occupational safety of the workers. The reforms will contribute to a better working environment, which will accelerate the pace of economic growth," he said.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha passed three labour code legislations which envisage covering over 50 crore workers from organised and unorganised and self-employed categories for minimum wages and social security.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security 2020 were passed by Lok Sabha after a reply by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The three bills were later passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

