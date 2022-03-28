Leh, Mar 28 (PTI) Excise officers here have seized 2,163 bottles of liquor, most of which were smuggled into Leh from Chandigarh, a statement issued on Monday said.

A huge quantity of liquor was stored in a house in Nimoo village of Leh district for local sale by the son of the house owner without any license, it said.

Also Read | 'Over 10,000 Women Officers Serving in Different Categories of Indian Defence Forces', Says Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Rajya Sabha.

Acting on inputs, the excise team headed by excise and taxation officer, Virindar Singh Pawar, searched the house on Sunday, the statement said.

During the course of the search, 1,025 bottles (750ml) of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) of different brands and 1,138 tins (500ml) of beer of 'Godfather' were seized, it said.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Padma Vibhushan Awards to Prabha Atre, Late Kalyan Singh.

The estimated value of the liquors is approximately Rs 6.5 lakh, said the statement issued by Ladakh excise wing here.

The excise officers have arrested one person under relevant sections of J-K Excise Act, 1958, it said, adding "further investigation is going on".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)