India News | Ladakh LG Approves UT-Level Committee for Operationalisation of Five New Districts

Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Following the historic creation of five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh last month, Ladakh LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has approved the constitution of a UT-Level Committee to examine and recommend measures related to the effective and efficient operationalisation of the newly created districts.

According to an official release from the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat, the Committee will recommend measures for the establishment and operationalisation of key district-level offices in the new districts and examine any consequential administrative, financial or logistical issues arising out of the creation of the five districts.

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The constitution of the Committee follows the approval accorded by LG, Saxena, for the notification of five new districts in Ladakh, on April 27. The development marks a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance and ensuring efficient administrative functioning in the newly constituted districts of Changthang, Nubra, Sham, Zanskar and Drass.

As per a release, the Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility to examine and recommend measures for operationalisation of the newly created districts, including reorganisation and rationalisation of the jurisdiction of subdivisions, tehsils, niabats, girdawar/qanungo circles and patwar halqas in conformity with the notified territorial limits. This will ensure a smooth administrative transition and help establish a robust governance framework in the newly created districts.

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"The creation of the new districts is aimed at decentralising governance and ensuring that administrative services reach the doorsteps of the people, particularly those living in remote and far-flung areas. It is, therefore, crucial that the operationalisation of these districts must be carried out in a structured, transparent and time-bound manner, so that the benefits of the new administrative framework reach the masses effectively and efficiently. The UT Administration is committed to building a responsive, efficient and people-centric governance system in Ladakh," said LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

LG Saxena has also directed the Committee to recommend the distribution and re-deployment of staff, records, assets, infrastructure and other resources between the existing and newly created districts. In addition, the Committee will assess the requirement for creation, redeployment and upgradation of posts for the effective functioning of the new districts, including revenue, development and other essential administrative cadres, a release stated.

The UT-Level Committee will be headed by the Divisional Commissioner/Secretary, Revenue Department, as Chairperson. The Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, will serve as Member-Convenor, while the Secretary, General Administration Department, and the Deputy Commissioners of Leh and Kargil will serve as members of the Committee.

This development will significantly improve administrative outreach, strengthen service delivery mechanisms, facilitate faster grievance redressal and ensure more focused developmental planning in remote and underserved areas of Ladakh, a release added. (ANI)

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