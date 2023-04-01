Ladakh [India], April 1 (ANI): A man was arrested in Ladakh for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor girl and leaving her injured, the police informed on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Sayyad Zulfikar Ali Shah (52) and was arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Leh-Ladakh, PD Nitya told the media, "The incident happened on March 29. The accused offered the girl a lift to school and instead took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her".

"The victim also suffered a head injury during the incident, and the accused left her thinking that she has died. He was arrested within 48 hours of the incident," she added.

The victim's condition is stable now, the police said. (ANI)

