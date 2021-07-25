Leh, Jul 25 (PTI) Ladakh on Sunday recorded seven new COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 20,296, officials said.

Seven people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries in the union territory to 20,021, they said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 68, including 53 in Leh and 15 in Kargil district.

Of the new cases, six were from Leh and one from Kargil, officials said.

No Covid-related death was recorded in the region in the last 24 hours, they said.

The death toll due to the deadly virus in Ladakh stands at 207 with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 149 fatalities and 58 fatalities being registered in Kargil, they said.

A total of 2,625 samples tested for the infection in Ladakh, including 1,081 from Leh and 1,544 from Kargil, were found negative on Sunday, they added.

