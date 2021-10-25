Leh, Oct 25 (PTI) Ladakh recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,904 while the number of active cases in the union territory has gone down to 37, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths – 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil – since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Thanks Manohar Lal for Providing Rs 5 Cr Financial Assistance for Rain-Affected State.

Six patients of coronavirus were cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby taking the tally of recoveries to 20,659, they said.

A total of 173 sample reports in Ladakh were tested negative, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Gifts Lord Buddha's Idol to PM Narendra Modi.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh Sunday.

All the five new cases were reported in Leh, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 37 including 36 in Leh and 1 in Kargil district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)