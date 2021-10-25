Dehradun, October 25: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal for providing financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the disaster-affected hill state. Dhami took to Twitter and expressed gratitude and lauded the efforts of the Haryana government in helping the Uttarakhand government in view of the destruction caused in the state due to torrential rains. Manohar Lal also spoke to Dhami over the phone and assured him of all possible help from the state.

According to data by the state government, as many as 64 people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand while 3,500 people have been rescued. More than 16,000 people have been evacuated to safer places, the government said. A large part of Almora Highway was also completely damaged due to the heavy downpour. Also, many roads from Haldwani to Almora and from Almora to Ranikhet and Bageshwar were also damaged, affecting the vehicular traffic. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces to Donate Month's Salary to CM Relief Fund Amid Incessant Rains In State.

Here's the tweet by Pushkar Singh Dhami:

The Uttarakhand CM said that there has been a huge loss of life and property due to the disaster in the state. The Centre has provided Rs 250 crore to Uttarakhand from the Disaster Relief Fund. The rainfall data in Uttarakhand, till October 20, has shown that two districts witnessed 1,000 plus percent departure from normal, four witnessed 500 plus percent departure from normal while six saw over 100 percent departure from normal rainfall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).