Lakhimpur Keri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident and son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misha Teni, Ashish Mishra will not appear before the Uttar Pradesh Police today, sources said.

Sources further informed that Ashish Mishra will present his version in connection with the case through his lawyers.

Uttar Pradesh Police, on Thursday, pasted a notice outside the residence of Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it today in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

