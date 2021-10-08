New Delhi, October 8: The admit cards for the Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) exam has been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. The students who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The exam will be conducted on November 7. The KVPY exam is an aptitude test for fellowships and contingency grants to students in the first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS. KVPY Admit Card 2021 Download Link

KVPY Exam Hall Ticket: How To Download

Candidates have to visit the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in to download the KVPY Exam Hall Ticket.

to download the KVPY Exam Hall Ticket. Click on the link to download the admit card

Candidates have to log in using their user ID and password

Download and take a printout of the admit card

The KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in the aptitude test and an interview. According to reports, the first merit list is prepared on the basis of the aptitude test result, the selection process is screened by a committee set up at the IISc while the final merit is prepared on the basis of both aptitude test and interview results.

