New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the key accused in the Lakhimpur violence case - Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni, to travel to Lakhimpur on October 20 to celebrate Diwali with his family.

The permission was granted by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi after Ashish Mishra's counsel requested for the same.

Also Read | 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: SC Allows Former Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Visit Family on Diwali, UP Police Lodge FIR for Witness Intimidation.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh (UP) government informed the bench that FIR has been registered against Mishra, on a complaint alleging that Mishra is influencing a witness in the case. Earlier, on August 7, the top court had expressed dissatisfaction over the UP police's explanation for not having acted on the threat complaint it received from the witness Baljinder Singh.

The top court had directed that a senior police official may go to the witness to record his statement if the said witness is reluctant to go to the police. The Court also directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to file an affidavit regarding the status of witness Baljinder Singh's complaint after verifying the same.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: Supreme Court To Hear Petition on October 10 Seeking CBI Probe Into Children's Deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan After Consumption of Toxic Cough Syrup.

Today, when the top court was informed that it has been verified that some kind of pressure is being exerted on a witness and an FIR is revisited to that effect, the bench was of the view that the same senior officer who undertook the preliminary exercise to verify the witness complaint should investigate the FIR.

On January 25, 2023, the top court granted interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra and imposed various conditions.

Later, it was extended from time to time. The top court had directed Ashish Mishra to inform the concerned court about his location. The Court had also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to the cancellation of his bail. Subsequently, in May 2025, the Supreme Court allowed accused Ashish Mishra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet his family. Mishra can see his family each Saturday (evening) till Sunday (daytime) and will return to Lucknow, the top court had said.

It had also clarified that Mishra will "strictly" only spend private time with his family while visiting Lakhimpur Kheri and will not participate in any other public meetings.

Today, the top court modified the interim bail condition to allow Mishra to visit his family in Lakhimpur for Diwali. Mishra's counsel submitted that his client will return back to Lucknow, on October 22.

The top court directed that all the other conditions imposed on his interim bail must be abided by Mishra. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)