Visuals of Lakshadweep people who are gearing up to vote in the Lok Sabha polls (Photo/ANI)

By Sahil Pandey

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], April 8 (ANI): As the union territory of Lakshadweep is gearing up for voting on April 19, people are travelling from one island to another for Eid as well as casting their vote.

State Election Icon for PwD (people with disability) Umer Farooq, who was on board MV Kavratti, told ANI, "I have to support and promote votes from mainland to Lakshwadeep. I have come from Kochi to my native island, Androt. We have to connect PwD postal votes as well."

Sayeed Ameen, the brother of MP Mohammed Faizal, was also on-board. He said that it is important that people go and cast their votes and they are trying to ensure that the maximum turnout takes place.

"Enrolling in voter list is not as important as is casting vote. We are trying to cast maximum number of votes. So, those who are staying in mainland and other islands are moving to the place where their vote is enrolled," Ameen said.

On his brother's candidature, Ameen affirmed confidence that Faizal will be re-elected as MP from Lakshwadeep.

Gilani, a passenger who was travelling to Androt island to celebrate Eid, said that he will again travel to Agatti to cast his vote.

"I'm from Androt Island, and since it is Ramzan, followed by Eid. I have my vote in Agatti and will go there to cast my vote. It is an election it is a big day for all of us and because of voting, the people are going to their place to cast votes," Gilani said.

Lakshadweep is the country's smallest Lok Sabha constituency, in terms of the number of voter. It sends only one MP to Parliament. The UT will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha election in the union territory of Lakshadweep will witness a triangular fight between the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Congress, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP supported by the BJP.

The incumbent Lok Sabha member Mohammed Faizal Padippura of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is pitted against Congress' Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed and Yusuf TP of NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the 2019 elections, Mohammed Faizal Padippura won by securing 22851 votes, while 22028 votes were polled in favour of Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed of the Congress. (ANI)

