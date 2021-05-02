Medchel (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): The supporters of Etela Rajender on Saturday staged a protest after the allegation of land encroachment against him in the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered probe against Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing, Telangana Governor acting on the Chief Minister's advice on Saturday transferred the portfolio of Medical, Health and Family Welfare from Etela Rajender to the Chief Minister with an immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, P Sudhakara Reddy, BJP National Co-Incharge, Tamil Nadu reacting to the allegations that have been raised against Rajender said that the BJP in Telangana, from the beginning has been saying that many TRS leaders including MLAs, MPs, Ministers and even the corporators are indulging in illegal activities including land grabbing.

On Friday, following the allegations of land grabbing against Etela Rajender, the Chief Minister had ordered an inquiry into the complaints of encroachments of lands on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get an inquiry done by the District Collector on the complaints of land grabbing and submit a comprehensive report to him.

Rao also instructed Director General of Police (vigilance) Purnachandra Rao to find out the truth on the allegations, and further issued orders that the primary inquiry on the matter should be done immediately.

Few farmers on April 30 levelled allegation against Rajender for grabbing around 20 acres of the lands in Achampet and Hakimpet of Medak district.

Reacting to the allegations, Health Minister Rajender demanded a hearing by the sitting Judge in the matter. He said that his 'self-respect' is more valuable to him than his position.

"There are several leaders who have earned hundreds of crores of rupees through illegal means. I demand for an inquiry into all those people and their properties," he said while demanding an inquiry into his own property.

The Opposition Congress has also attacked the KCR government on the matter. (ANI)

