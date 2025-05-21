Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has fixed the fee for land measurement at Rs 200, a move that will immensely benefit farmers and farming families to get land measured for division and distribution purposes.

"We have taken this decision to simplify and reduce the cost of the land partition process in the interest of farmers. With a fee of just Rs 200, registered partition deeds will now be accompanied by measurements and maps," Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters.

He said the new decision is aimed at easing the financial burden on farming families.

Bawankule said that earlier, the fee was determined based on orders from the Settlement Commissioner, and several complaints and suggestions had come from farmers about the cost of measurement.

"After receiving feedback from farmers, we have introduced a major change in the process," he said.

According to Bawankule, the decision was finalised in a meeting with the Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Acquisition.

"Now the fee for land measurement has been fixed at Rs 200, and this service will be open to all citizens," he said.

He said that previously, once the land partition was recorded in the 7/12 land title document, measuring the subdivided plots was a complex task.

"That process is now simple, quick and free from high expenses," Bawankule said.

The minister added that the new process will benefit lakhs of farming families across the state by making the legal land partition process more accessible.

"This change will accelerate the partition process in joint families," he said.

Outlining the features of the new system, Bawankule said, "All measurements will be completed swiftly within 90 days. The 7/12 land title document and maps will be consistent. Boundaries, areas, and limits will be recorded to prevent future disputes. The entire process will now be simple, transparent and fast."

