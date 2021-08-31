New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A 1997 painting by S H Raza from his famed "Bindu" series will go under the hammer at AstaGuru's upcoming Modern Indian Art Online sale, the auction house has announced.

Titled "Prakriti", executed in a blue palette with hues of black and green, the painting is among 50 landmark pieces by India's leading modernists including M F Husain, Krishen Khanna and Anjolie Ela Menon that will make their auction debut at the Astaguru sale on September 8-9.

Raza's "Prakriti" showcases how the artist's style had completely evolved from his early abstract landscapes and French-influenced style towards spiritual concepts and geometric shapes.

The painting is estimated at Rs 1.8-2 crore.

The sale will be led by a 1972 oil on canvas work by M F Husain.

In this highly significant work, the artist creates an iconic, anti-war painting as a response to the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

“Through this important work, the artist showcases a rare glimpse into his political intellect, yet he stays true to his fundamental approach towards creating art — that of being a humanist,” AstaGuru said.

The painting is estimated at Rs 3-4 crore.

“The Indian auction market witnessed the highest turnover till date with the demand for the Moderns increasing by over 65 per cent from the previous financial year.

“This has inspired AstaGuru to curate an auction that presents the best that modern Indian art has to offer at varied price points where budding collectors can acquire quality works to commence their journeys, while at the same time allows seasoned buyers to acquire a masterpiece that defines Indian modernism,” said Sneha Gautam, Vice President - Client Relations, AstaGuru.

Another work by Raza — “Sitting on the other side of the Spectrum" (1973), created at the peak of his expressionist journey is also part of the sale, as is his 1982 painting “The Earth” that sets the premise for the discovery of the "Bindu" in his work, and showcases his deep understanding of his motherland.

“It was a period when he made numerous visits to India in an attempt to rediscover his roots. As seen in this work, these travels heightened his visual sensory and the rich topography of India became an integral part of his colour composition.

“One can trace the inherent diagram that constructed and held together his ‘Bindu' works - the demarcation of the painting into sections that would later transcend as symbols/panels of energy,” the auction house said.

The works are estimated at Rs 1.3-1.4 crore, and Rs 1.5-2 crore, respectively.

Another important highlight of the sale is an early landscape (1963) by Akbar Padamsee, which will be offered at an estimate of Rs 1–1.5 crores.

“The work was created by the artist during an extremely vital transitional phase when he was exploring different visual expressions, beyond the realm of the human figure and the genre of still-life.

“These abstract landscapes were created by Padamsee shortly after his famous grey series works and act as the formative ground upon which he went on to build his ‘Metascapes',” the auction house said.

Other featured artists in the sale include Krishen Khanna, Bhupen Khakhar, F N Souza, Anjolie Ela Menon, K K Hebbar, Majit Bawa, Ganesh Pyne, and Jamini Roy.

