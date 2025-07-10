Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Heavy rainfall has triggered a landslide on the Rudraprayag-Badrinath route and restoration work is underway.

Dilpreet, a passenger travelling to Rishikesh, said that he had been stuck on the route for the last four hours.

"We were going to Rishikesh when the landslide happened...we have been stuck here since the last four hours... stones and debris has fallen here... the cranes have come to clear the route..." Dilpreet told ANI.

On July 8, a cloudburst occurred near the Mukh village close to Nandprayag Ghat in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

No loss of life has been reported so far and an SDRF team has been sent to the location to assess the situation.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next four days.

Earlier, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Rudraprayag district was temporarily halted after a landslide damaged the pedestrian track near Chhodi Gadhere, about one kilometre ahead of Gaurikund. (ANI)

